Paige Miller has been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the State University of New York College at Cortland. She is majoring in Adolescent Math Education.
Paige is the daughter of Jason Miller and Jill Miller of Chemung, N.Y.
She is a 2018 graduate of Waverly High School.
Paige has also received the honor of making the president’s list.
