Spaulding
Born to Emily and Cody Spaulding of Athens, a son, Byron James, on July 30, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
McCarty
Born to Christine and Devin McCarty of Mehoopany, a daughter, Finley Grace, on July 31, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Lane
Born to Megan and Pat Lane of Rome, a daughter, Peyton Grey, on Aug. 2, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Kipp/Merritt
Born to LeAnn Kipp and Dyllan Merritt of Wyalusing, a son, Daxton Creed, on Aug. 3, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Pomaquiza/Ramos
Born to Savanna Pomaquiza and Yimi Ramos of Sayre, a son, Julian Reed, on Aug. 4, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Pierce/Bryington
Born to Sabrina Pierce and Noah Bryington of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Bryer Ray, on Aug. 5, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
