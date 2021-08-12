Spaulding

Born to Emily and Cody Spaulding of Athens, a son, Byron James, on July 30, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

McCarty

Born to Christine and Devin McCarty of Mehoopany, a daughter, Finley Grace, on July 31, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Lane

Born to Megan and Pat Lane of Rome, a daughter, Peyton Grey, on Aug. 2, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Kipp/Merritt

Born to LeAnn Kipp and Dyllan Merritt of Wyalusing, a son, Daxton Creed, on Aug. 3, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Pomaquiza/Ramos

Born to Savanna Pomaquiza and Yimi Ramos of Sayre, a son, Julian Reed, on Aug. 4, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Pierce/Bryington

Born to Sabrina Pierce and Noah Bryington of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Bryer Ray, on Aug. 5, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

