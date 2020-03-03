OWEGO – Tioga United Way is hosting their fifth annual Adult Spelling Bee, along with their Celebrity Adventure Auction, in order to raise money and awareness for the 31 agencies that depend, in part, on the Tioga United Way to fund their services and programs.
This year, the online auction Celebrity Adventures include:
• Do you have a love for giraffes or ever wondered how behind the scenes worked at Animal Adventure Park? Here is your chance to have lunch for two with Jordan Patch on the giraffe deck! Jordan will take you on a tour of the giraffe barns and get some extra giraffe lovin.’
• Have you been to the Belva Lockwood Inn yet? How does dinner and drinks for 10 sound? The highest bidder will dine at the Belva with an amazing dinner prepared by their private chef.
• We all need a little TLC! This spa package includes an hour massage with a shiatsu sinus facial from Handprints Massage and Wellness. Treat your nails with a manicure and mini Pedicure from Stilettos Hair & Nails. Need a new dress? Stop into Lily Style Loft and treat yourself. Finish the day off with a cocktail and dinner at MJ’s Bar & Restaurant.
• Merry Maids is giving the highest bidder a two-hour full house cleaning! Two hours with two cleaners! Your house is going to look and smell amazing when they’re done.
• Josh Thole, our local MLB player, is taking a group of four to tour Cooperstown Hall of Fame with him. You will get to ride with Josh, tour the hall of fame and enjoy lunch.
• Are you ready for baseball season? So are we! The highest bidder will get four tickets to a New York Yankees 2020 season game and a hotel stay in New York City. How exciting!
• “No soup for you!” The highest bidder will enjoy two VIP tickets to meet Larry Thomas, Soup Nazi from Seinfeld, on Aug. 25 at the Binghamton Rumble Ponies game! Rumble Ponies vs. Fisher Cats. Plus two Rumble Ponies T-shirts!
• Have you stayed at Tioga Downs Casio and Resort yet? Here is your chance! The highest bidder will receive two tickets to one 2020 Summer Concert Series show along with an overnight stay in the hotel and breakfast in the morning.
• Every year, the most popular fundraiser in the Southern Tier sells out in minutes. Now’s your chance to secure two seats at the table of Dancing United with the Starz ’20 scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at Tioga Downs Resort & Casino. Be the first to say, “I have my tickets for the hottest show in town!”
Online bidding at tiogaunitedway.com is available starting Monday, March 9. Online bidding will end Friday, March 20 but live bidding will then begin again at the Spelling Bee, Saturday, March 21 at 7 p.m. at the Owego Elks and winners will be announced at 9 p.m. that evening. If you’re not on a Bee team but would like to attend, there’s a $5 cover charge and your name gets entered into a drawing for gift giveaways.
The Bee is sponsored by Lockheed Martin and there’s still time to register your team.
If you’d like to support the Annual Giving Campaign or get involved in the next big fundraiser, contact the Tioga United Way at (607) 687-4028.
