Sayre:
Upcoming events at Sayre Library:
This Wednesday, June 16, at 10:30 a.m., our weekly story time will be held in-person in Howard Elmer Park next to our library. The theme this week is Laura Numeroff favorites, including “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie,” “If You Give a Pig a Pancake,” and “If You Give a Dog a Donut.” Ms. Shelley encourages families to bring your blankets or folding chairs and space yourselves out comfortably in designated spots. (In the event of inclement weather, we will post on Facebook to announce a switch to virtual format with a Zoom link provided for easy access.)
This Thursday, June 17, at 10 a.m., we will have our weekly One-on-One Technology Time. Do you have a laptop computer, tablet, e-reader or phone? Are you wondering how to access all of its many features? Bring it into the library and ask away! If you do not have your own computer or device, library computers are always available to expand your knowledge of current technology. We can help you learn how to set up and access email, send photos, search and find websites, and assist with many other technology functions and tools.
This Thursday, June 17, at 7 p.m., our monthly book group will meet. The book group is reading “My Antonia” by Willa Cather. *Please note that the library will be closing at 7 p.m. Thursday evening to allow the book group to meet in person in a socially distanced manner.
This Friday, June 18, join us for our Summer Learning Kickoff. Stop by our table at the Sayre Farmers Market to pick up some fun Tales and Tails swag and learn how you can register to track your reading and earn fun incentives.
This Friday, June 18 at 2 p.m., we will be having our first Sustainable Summer event! Join us at Sayre Public Library for an information session on the importance of using reusable bags. Participants will be supplied with fabric markers and given free canvas tote bags. Supplies are limited, so please RSVP. This program is in-person.
For this year’s Summer Learning Program, Sayre Public Library will be offering a series of safe, socially distanced program offerings designed to encourage a love of learning and reading. The 2021 theme, Tails and Tales, will explore animals of all sorts, real and imaginary, and highlight local individuals and organizations who work in animal-related careers and who have written animal-themed books. Our first program will be a presentation by Tanglewood Nature Center in Howard Elmer Park Tuesday, June 22 at 10 a.m. For a full listing of Summer Learning Program offerings, stop by the library for a summer learning flyer or email scowder@sayrepl.org.
Area teens are invited to take part in this summer’s Teen Reading Lounge! Teen Reading Lounge participants will receive free books, art materials, snacks, and unique incentives as part of the program. This summer’s theme is Summer of Yum! We will be reading young adult books that include a theme of cooking and food. In addition to the book group, we will also have a number of other interactive programs, including art sessions and a scavenger hunt challenge. For more info or to sign up, email trlsayre@gmail.com or call the library at (570) 888-2256!
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction titles include: “Our Woman in Moscow,” by Beatriz Williams, “Golden Girl,” by Elin Hilderbrand, and “Malibu Rising,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid.
Sayre Public Library has re-established full service hours to the public. Patrons are able to access the library building for computer use and browsing books Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Appointments are not required but preference will be given to those who make an appointment, as we will be continuing to limit capacity to two people at the computers and two people browsing at one time. Patrons will continue to be able to place holds for materials online, via email, and over the telephone. Holds may now be picked up at the front desk or the front vestibule of the library during open hours
We are located at 122 South Elmer Ave., Sayre. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570) 888-2256 with any questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.