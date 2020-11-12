“FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open Thursday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Please note this change: distribution will be from the back of our large parking lot; please don’t get out of your vehicle.
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Thursday, Nov. 12 from 4-6 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A delicious takeout dinner of chicken and biscuits will be available from the Athens United Methodist Women. Dessert will be provided by the Athens Unitarian Universalist Church. Pickup is from the parking lot; please stay in your vehicle.
FREE COMMUNITY DRIVE-THRU DINNER will be held Thursday, Nov. 12 from 5-6:30 p.m., Chemung Christian Fellowship, 726 S. Main St., Chemung. Free; no RSVP required. Chicken and biscuits will be served.
