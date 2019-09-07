SAYRE HISTORICAL SOCIETY will hold its annual History Fair on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on the grounds of the Sayre Historical Society Museum, 103 N. Lehigh Ave., Sayre. History displays, re-enactors, live music and food. Free admission. Featuring new exhibit, “A History of Scouting in Sayre.”
THE SALVATION ARMY, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, will hold a free food distribution on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. For families in Athens, Sayre and Waverly. Please bring photo I.D. (if address isn’t current on I.D., please bring any current letter with correct address).
VALLEY CHORUS REHEARSALS BEGIN Monday, Sept. 9 for the chorus’ Christmas concert. Practice will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Waverly High School music room, 1 Frederick St., Waverly. Rehearsals will be held every Monday night.
BOARD OF SEWER COMMISSIONERS, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will meet Monday, Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
