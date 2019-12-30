TOWANDA – Come celebrate New Year’s Eve, Roaring ‘20s style, with the Wyalusing Valley Museum. It’s been a hundred years since Prohibition went into effect, so step back in time as we transform the JFK Hall at St. Agnes into a glamorous speakeasy. The party starts at 6 p.m. with 1920s-inspired hors d’oeuvres provided by the Villa Sena. Mingle during the cocktail hour to the tunes of the early jazz age. The Wyalusing Hotel will be catering a buffet dinner with a champagne toast at midnight (and some spiked cocktails in between). Disc jockeys from Raymond Phillips Sight and Sound will change up the music after dinner to keep the dance floor moving with your favorite music from more recent years. Don’t forget your checkbook so that you can take a break from dancing and bid on the fabulous prizes donated by local businesses for our silent auction.
Shuttle service to Towanda/Wysox hotels makes it easy to have a safe night, and several local hotels are offering special rates for the event. Dinner, drinks, dancing and shuttle are all included in the ticket price. You must be 21 or older to attend this event.
More information is available on the museum’s web page, wyalusingmuseum.com, or the Wyalusing Valley Museum Facebook page. Sponsors for the event include Panda Liberty ($2,500); Room Tax Fund, Chief Oil and Gas, Flynn Beverage, First Energy Foundation, and MAC Builders ($1,000); Proctor & Gamble, PS Bank, Kellogg Mountain Rod and Gun Club, and Southwestern Energy ($500); First Citizens Community Bank, Gannon Insurance, Leatherstocking Gas, American Legion Post #534, Tuscarora Wayne Mutual Group Foundation, Community Bank, and The Kilmer Group ($250); GTP and the Hayseed Group.
So, ladies, wear your best flapper gear and men, your best fedora, and party into 2020 while supporting the Wyalusing Valley Museum’s Move to Main Street Campaign.
The Wyalusing Valley Museum is currently in the midst of Phase 2 of their Move to Main Street Campaign. Phase 2 is raising funds to renovate both buildings owned by the museum so that the Main Street building can become the museum’s headquarters and the annex on Church Street can become handicapped accessible program space.
The museum acquired the former Masonic Lodge Hall on Church Street in 2015 and purchased the Main Street building in 2017 after a successful Phase 1 of the fundraising campaign. The campaign goal for Phase 2 is $350,000 to complete interior renovations that would allow the Main Street building to hold the main exhibit area for the museum. Currently, about $166,000 has been raised toward that goal.
In 2018 the museum received grants from the Keystone Preservation Planning Grant program and the Endless Mountains Heritage Region to produce a preservation plan for the former Masonic Lodge building. Volunteers have been instrumental in taking down walls to open up the space in the Main Street building the way it was when the building was a hardware store. The opening date for the new exhibit space will depend on how quickly funds are raised and work is able to be scheduled. Until then, there is a temporary exhibit in the museum annex/Lodge Hall building on Church Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.