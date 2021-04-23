OWEGO – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County has announced that “Discipline is Not a Dirty Word (DNDW),” a virtual parenting series for parents and caregivers of young children, will be offered.
There is no cost to attend. Sessions will be held Thursdays from May 6-June 3 from 12-1 p.m. Classes will be held via Zoom video conferencing.
“Discipline is Not a Dirty Word” will focus on five parenting tools to support parents in raising their children. These include focusing on “do” instead of “don’t” statements; giving choices; changing the environment; detecting feelings and needs; and setting limits.
Please register before May 3 by contacting Joan Shultz at Jes49@cornell.edu.
