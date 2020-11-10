CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH will meet Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 6:30-7:30 p.m., Music Room of Epiphany School, Sayre. Access is through the west door at the back of the building, where there is parking. Social distancing observed and masks worn. Topic is “Jesus and His Life Celebrated in Our Worship," presented by John Schoonover. Everyone is welcome to these free, no-obligation classes, held on Tuesday evenings.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will meet Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
BRADFORD COUNTY LIBRARY will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.
