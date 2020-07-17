KEUKA PARK — Dustin Patton, son of Dan and Annette Patton and resident of Springfield, has been named to the Dean’s List at Keuka College with a 4.0 GPA.

Patton, a junior, is studying biology/pre med.

A Keuka student must earn at least a 3.50 grade point average for a minimum of 12 semester credit hours to be eligible for the Dean’s List.

Load comments