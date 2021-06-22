Library News
Upcoming events at Sayre Library:
• This Tuesday, June 22, at 10 a.m., Sayre Public Library welcomes Tanglewood Nature Center for our first Tales and Tails Summer Learning Program session. Join us in Howard Elmer Park for the program “What If I Had an Animal Tail?” This program will feature a reading of the book “What If You Had an Animal Tail?” by Sandra Markle, as well as visits from four of the Tanglewood Nature Center’s “tail- tastic” creatures. Families should plan on bringing their own blankets or folding chairs for the program. For a full listing of Summer Learning Program offerings, stop by the library for a summer learning flyer or email scowder@sayrepl.org.
• This Wednesday, June 23, at 10:30 am, our weekly story time will be held in-person in Howard Elmer Park next to our library. Ms. Shelley encourages families to bring your blankets or folding chairs and space yourselves out comfortably in designated spots. (In the event of inclement weather, we will post on Facebook to announce a switch to virtual format with a Zoom link provided for easy access.)
• This Thursday, June 24, at 10 a.m., we will have our weekly One-on-One Technology Time. Do you have a laptop computer, tablet, e-reader or phone? Are you wondering how to access all of its many features? Bring it into the library and ask away! If you do not have your own computer or device, library computers are always available to expand your knowledge of current technology. We can help you learn how to set up and access email, send photos, search and find websites, and assist with many other technology functions and tools.
• This Saturday, June 26 at 10 a.m., we will be having our second Tales and Tails Summer Learning Program offering in Howard Elmer Park. Join us for a morning of animal illustrations and art with Vanessa LaDue, who will be reading her book “Clever Fellow,” which she both wrote and illustrated.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New non-fiction titles include: “Our Woman in Moscow,” by Beatriz Williams, “Golden Girl,” by Elin Hilderbrand, and “Malibu Rising,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid.
Sayre Public Library has re-established full service hours to the public. Patrons are able to access the library building for computer use and browsing books Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Appointments are not required but preference will be given to those who make an appointment, as we will be continuing to limit capacity to two people at the computers and two people browsing at one time. Patrons will continue to be able to place holds for materials online, via email, and over the telephone. Holds may now be picked up at the front desk or the front vestibule of the library during open hours.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Ave., Sayre. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570) 888-2256 with any questions.
