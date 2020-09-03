MANSFIELD — Mansfield University’s Loomis Gallery will host the Faculty Show 2020 from now to October 1.

The exhibition features new creative works from the faculty within the Department of Art, Communication, English, and World Languages at Mansfield University. Faculty represented in the exhibition include; Alan Bennett, Martha Campbell, Kenneth Cobb, Jimmy Guignard, Lilace Mellin Guignard, William Keeth, Michelle Lockwood, Marissa Scott, and John Shanchuk.

The Loomis Gallery is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and is located in Allen Hall on Mansfield University’s campus.

To view the Faculty Show online or to learn more about art at Mansfield University, visit mansfield.edu/art.

