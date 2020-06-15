Open the door to your child’s faith and creativity this summer with a five-day performing arts workshop at Independent Baptist Church, July 20-24, in Towanda.
With the help of trained drama instructors, young people ages 8-15 will explore acting, singing and dance in an encouraging, Christian environment.
Due to COVID-19, safety measures will be taken throughout the workshop week, including daily temperature checks, wearing masks, and physical distancing.
“We are following government health guidelines to protect all the kids,” says Rodney Coe of Family Life. “That’s our number one priority – that kids can have a great time and learn more about theater in a safe, positive place.”
This year, the workshop will culminate with a performance called “Back to the Beginning” – a mini-musical production that engages kids in the story of creation.
“The kids really come alive from the first day of the workshop to the last,” says Coe. “It’s incredible to watch their creativity soar as they develop characters and participate in the whole process.”
Sessions are every morning of the workshop week, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, with a musical performance given for friends and family on the final day of class.
Registration is $99/student and $85 for each additional sibling. There is a $20 discount per child for those who register in June.
Call 1.800.927.9083 or register at www.fln.org/events. A limit of 60 students, ages 8-15, will be accepted. Independent Baptist Church is located at 109 Cherry Street in Towanda.
