Sayre:
Upcoming events at Sayre Public Library this week:
• Tuesday, Sept. 10 from 5:30-7 p.m., Sayre Public Library will host a program on Investigations with Darlene Adams. Darlene is a highly skilled Internet researcher and the owner of E-infoseek.com. A specialist in online investigations, her company supports both the legal and private investigative communities. Types of cases that she has worked on include fraud investigation, embezzlement, missing persons, and murders, as well as those who have been wrongfully accused of crimes. In addition to holding a M.B.A. from Northeastern University, she also received a Certificate in Professional Investigation from Boston University. This program is an opportunity for the public to learn some search techniques and to ask questions about their own searches.
• Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 10:30 a.m., we will hold our Children’s Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. This week’s theme will be “Western Day with Mellie the Dog.” Our friend Mellie, and her owner Karen Stroud, will be on hand to have Western fun with stories and crafts about horses, cows, cacti, and other elements of the Wild West. Attendees are invited to wear their cowboy hats, boots, and bandannas!
• Thursday, Sept. 12 at 10:30 a.m., we will have One-on-One Technology Time with Ross. Stumped by a new computer or device or wondering how to access all of its many features? Bring it into the library and ask away! If you do not have your own computer or device, library computers are always available to expand your knowledge of current technology.
• Thursday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m., the Valley Study Group will meet to discuss current topics. New members are always welcome!
Sayre Public Library has recently mailed out letters for the annual Fund Drive. Thank you to everyone who has already donated – every dollar given helps the library provide our community with books, technology, and programming for children and adults. In case we missed you, there are fund drive envelopes available at the circulation desk. Stop by to update your account and make a donation in the library, or take an envelope with you to mail later.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction this week includes “The Dark Side,” by Danielle Steel and “Texas Forever,” by Janet Dailey. New non-fiction includes “Stay Sexy and Don’t Get Murdered: The Definitive How-to Guide,” by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, and “Mostly Plants: 101 Delicious Flexitarian Recipes from the Pollan Family,” by Tracy, Dana, Lori, and Corky Pollan.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Ave., Sayre. Library hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570) 888-2256 with any questions.
