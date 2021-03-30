DOG LICENSES FOR PURCHASE on Tuesday, March 30 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sayre Borough Hall. Bradford County Treasurer Matt Allen and State Dog Warden Jim Johnson will be selling dog licenses. Licenses are also available at PaDogLicense.com, at the Treasurer’s office at the Bradford County Courthouse in Towanda or by mail at Matt Allen, Bradford County Treasurer, 301 Main St., Towanda, PA 18848.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH will meet Tuesday, March 30 from 6:30-7:30 p.m., held at Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, instead of held at Epiphany School. Topic is “Holy Week,” presented by John Moliski. Everyone is welcome in these no-obligation classes, held Tuesday evenings. Social distancing will be observed, and masks worn.
ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will meet Wednesday, March 31 at 4:15 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
