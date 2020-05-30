POTSDAM — William Frederick Cowles of Waverly, NY, received a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Clarkson University in May.
Although the current government directives made Clarkson’s usual May commencement celebrations in Potsdam not possible, the University’s current plan is to hold on-campus commencement ceremonies on August 15 with the finalization of those plans by June 30, based on current health directives.
As a private, national research university, Clarkson is a leader in technological education and sustainable economic development through teaching, scholarship, research and innovation. We ignite personal connections across academic fields and industries to create the entrepreneurial mindset, knowledge and intellectual curiosity needed to innovate world-relevant solutions and cultivate the leaders of tomorrow. With its main campus located in Potsdam, N.Y., and additional graduate program and research facilities in the New York Capital Region, Beacon, N.Y., and New York City, Clarkson educates 4,300 students across 95 rigorous programs of study in engineering, business, the arts, education, sciences and health professions. Our alumni earn salaries that are among the top 2.5% in the nation and realize accelerated career growth. One in five already leads as a CEO, senior executive or owner of a company.
