Branish

Edward and Barbara Branish will be celebrating 60 years of marriage on July 25.

They have three children, Edward Gus Branish of Monroeton, Pa., Ann Branish Lamontagne (Denis) of Sayre, Pa., and Jennifer Branish of Endicott, N.Y. They also have three grandchildren, Jared Chaffee (Hannah Fields) of Manhattan, N.Y., Tara Chaffee of Sayre, Pa., and Stefanie Chaffee Smith (Michael) of Lockwood, N.Y.

Please honor them with a card shower at the following address: P.O. Box 41, Monroeton, PA 18832.

