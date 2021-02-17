CORNING – A Central Service Technician program will be offered at SUNY Corning Community College in March 2021.
The Central Service Technician (Sterile Processing Technician) is responsible for decontaminating, sterilizing, assembling, storing and distributing medical devices and equipment needed for patient care, especially during surgery.
This program focuses on requirements of the International Association of Healthcare Central Service Material Management. Successful completion of the course allows students to take the Certified Registered Central Service Technician certification exam and earns a certificate of completion from SUNY Corning Community College.
Students will learn to: clean, decontaminate, disinfect, and sterilize equipment based on industry standards using steam and Sterrad sterilizers; properly prepare and package both contaminated and sterilized surgical sets into individualized packages; use proper procedures and the sterilizer functions; proper handling techniques and inventory management in sterile storage along with proper documentation and recording-keeping; properly handle and disinfect patient care equipment; and demonstrate the importance of customer relations with patients and hospital staff.
The IAHCSMM Certified Registered Central Service Technician Certification is composed of the exam and successfully completing 400 hours of onsite, hands-on experience. SUNY CCC will coordinate a clinical site but students are responsible for completing the 400 hours and getting appropriate signatures.
Classes run from March 1 to June 8, Monday and Tuesday evenings from 6-9 p.m (90 hours of instruction), at SUNY CCC’s Health Education Center in downtown Corning. Certification is required to be a CST in New York State.
The CST course will be taught by Robert Henderson II. Henderson has worked as a CST at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre for the past seven years and as a Floor Technician two years prior.
For more information about the course, contact (607) 936-5501 or ilearn@corning-cc.edu or visit https://www.corning-cc.edu/community-business/programs-courses/cst.php.
