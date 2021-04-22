WEST BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP – Nothing says “Happy Mother’s Day” quite like the flowers of spring! Come join the park naturalist for a walk on the trails of Mt. Pisgah State Park. This program is geared to beginner botanists and people who want to learn more about the unique forest flowers of the season. Please wear appropriate footwear for this easy hike. The program will be held on Saturday, May 8, at 10 a.m.
This program will last up to two hours and will be held rain or shine. Masks and pre-registration are required for this free program. Please register by calling the park office at (570) 297-2734. Participation is limited.
Mt. Pisgah State Park is located 3 miles off Route 6 between Troy and Towanda. The park is open daily from sunrise to sunset for picnics, hiking, fishing, boating and other environmentally related activities, weather permitting. In addition to scheduled programs, group programming can also be arranged.
View Mt. Pisgah’s DCNR web page at www.dcnr.state.pa.us, it is frequently updated with current park advisories and events, along with the park’s recreation, history, how to get involved, maps and how to find us. Or, for more information, please contact the Park Office at (570) 297-2734, or e-mail mtpisgahsp@pa.gov.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the Pennsylvania Bureau of State Parks: 1 (888) PA-PARKS (voice), 1 (888) 537-7294 (TTY), 1 (717) 558-2711 (local or international TTY), or make inquiries through the Pennsylvania AT&T Relay Service at 1 (800) 654-5984 (TDD). The Pennsylvania Bureau of State Parks will gladly discuss how to accommodate your needs.
