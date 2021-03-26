WAVERLY – The First Baptist Church of Waverly, located at 23 Tioga St., has several opportunities for worship and heart preparation during Holy Week, leading up to the celebration of the risen Lord.
From Monday, March 29 through Thursday, April 1, Pastor Dygert will be holding daily half hour prayer services at noon. Each day will focus on a different topic. Monday will be family, Tuesday will be health, Wednesday will focus on the church and Thursday will focus on our nation and world. Join us for all or any of these special services.
The Maundy Thursday service will be on April 1 at 7 p.m. This will feature a Passover Seder Experience.
On Good Friday, April 2, First Baptist will join with several other churches for the Cross Walk that begins at the Waverly Methodist Church at noon.
An Easter sunrise service will be held at Muldoon Park at 6:30 a.m. A contemporary worship service will be at 11 a.m. Please note that masks are to be worn and social distancing observed.
The public is invited and encouraged to join us for any and all events. Questions can be answered by calling the church office at (607) 565-9593.
