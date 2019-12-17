TOWANDA – On Thursday, Dec. 5, the Towanda Area Senior Citizens Club met at noon in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church with 29 attending the scheduled Christmas Banquet.
President Whipple opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. Guest entertainer Andy Boardman led us in singing “God Bless America,” and Anita Whipple offered the blessing before the lovely Christmas buffet of ham, mashed potatoes, gravy and all the special side dishes that complement ham, plus a variety of pies.
Following the dinner, President Whipple thanked all who helped prepare and serve the dinner. He also thanked Ken Bartholomew for serving as the host and greeter.
The meeting was then turned over to Andy Boardman, who entertained us with songs that put us in the Christmas spirit, singing “Winter Wonderland,” “Silver Bells,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “White Christmas” and “On a Snowy Christmas Night,” plus a little humor interjected here and there. Andy has been our Christmas Banquet entertainment for years and we always enjoy him and his music, and wish to thank him for sharing of his time and talent with us.
The minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved with one correction, that being the time of the Dec. 8 Wyalusing Concert Band concert was to be 3:30 p.m. instead of 3 p.m. Ruth Cleveland gave the treasurer’s report, which will be filed for audit.
Dan Cohen gave an update for those members who wish to downsize their collections, suggesting taking videos and calling Loralee at the Wysox Merchant Center (570) 637-0371 and let her know about your collection.
President Whipple announced the birthdays for December, those being Kay Fulmer (Dec. 7), Madeline King (Dec. 14), Dan Cohen (Dec. 13), Bernadette Weston (Dec. 8), Julius Weston (Dec. 30), Anita Whipple (Dec. 8) and Bob Whipple (Dec. 30). “Happy Birthday” was sung to these celebrants.
The president also announced that George Smith is retiring from collecting and distributing the 50/50 tickets. Bob Whipple and other volunteers will share these duties.
The 50/50 winners were Dan Cohen, Ken Bartholomew and Marguerite Shaner. Two boxes of Chocolate Swiss Rolls were raffled off using the 50/50 tickets. Verna Lines and Gladys Curtis each went home with a box. Marguerite Shaner announced that the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital Auxiliary will be having their Christmas Bazaar on Dec. 12 and 13 with a good selection for gifts. Rick Webster stated that he is collecting unused Christmas cards for the inmates at the Bradford County Jail for them to send to family members. President Whipple suggested that members bring a Christmas poem to read at the next meeting.
The next scheduled meeting will be Dec. 19 at noon in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church with Vanessa Roshak providing musical entertainment playing the flute and Tom House serving as the host and greeter.
