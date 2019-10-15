Sayre:
Please note that Sayre Public Library will be closed this Friday, Oct. 18, for a system-wide staff training. Sayre Public Library will resume regular hours on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 8:30 a.m.
Upcoming events at Sayre Library this week:
• Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m., Sayre Public Library’s Book Club will meet. The selection for this month is “Wild,” by Cheryl Strayed. New members are always welcome!
• Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 10:30 a.m., we will hold our Children’s Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. This week’s theme will be “Fall Leaves.”
• Thursday, Oct. 17, at 10:30 a.m., we will have One-on-One Technology Time and Advanced Tech Tips with Tim Clines from Sayre Computer. Stumped by a new computer or device or wondering how to access all of its many features? Have a question about hardware or upgrades? Bring your computer or device into the library and ask away! If you do not have your own computer or device, library computers are always available to expand your knowledge of current technology.
• Thursday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m., the Valley Study Group will meet to discuss current topics. New members are always welcome!
• Saturday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m., Sayre Public Library’s Kindness Club will be creating wall art canvases to decorate the Sayre Health Care Center. All materials will be provided. Kindness Club meets once a month and is open to all children ages 7-12.
Save the date for upcoming events at Sayre Public Library! Join us Tuesday, Oct. 22 from 5:30 until 7 p.m. for a lesson in nature drawing! This will include botanical drawing and other disciplines. Each participant will receive a sketchbook for the course. We plan on using the sketchbooks in subsequent lessons. All those looking to learn and learning to look should attend!
Have you pulled out your fall or Halloween decorations and decided that there are some that you just don’t need anymore? Bring them to the Sayre Library to add to our Holiday Décor sale stash! We collect indoor and outdoor holiday decorations year-round for our summertime sale to benefit the library. Decorations should be new or gently used. Donations are accepted at the circulation desk at the library.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction this week includes “Bloody Genius,” by John Sandford, “The 19th Christmas,” by James Patterson, “The Giver of Stars,” by Jojo Moyes, and “Quantum,” by Patricia Cornwell.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Ave., Sayre. Library hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, and 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570) 888-2256 with any questions.
