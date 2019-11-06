Marc Alpert of Queen Esther Estates and Dan Gerhart of Rome Township were the winners at the Valley Bridge Club’s Monday night bridge game, held on Sept. 23 in Athens Township. Jim Spencer of Athens and Bob Urban finished in second place.
Sherry Spencer of Athens was the winner at the Valley Bridge Club’s Tuesday afternoon bridge game, held on Sept. 24 in Athens Township. Dan Gerhart and John Mras of Binghamton were tied for second place.
Pam Stanfield of Towanda was the winner at the Valley Bridge Club’s Monday Night bridge game, held in Athens Township on Oct. 7. Bob Urban of Waverly finished in second place. Paul Nelson, a visitor from England, was third.
The Valley Bridge Club, located between Elmira, Lockhart, and Westbrook streets in Athens Township (Sayre), offers bridge lessons and duplicate bridge games. E-mail Jeffrey Dann at ValleyBridgeClub@yahoo.com for details. Free beginners’ lessons will start in December.
