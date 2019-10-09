Datebooks
ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will meet Wednesday, Oct. 9 at noon at the First Church of God, 416 N. Keystone Ave., Sayre, for a complete ziti meal catered by the women of the church. Call Dick Biery at (570) 888-3088 for reservations.
LIFE RECOVERY GROUP is offered weekly on Thursdays at 7 p.m. at Waverly First Baptist Church, 23 Tioga St., Waverly. For more information, call Waverly First Baptist at (607) 565-9593 or email WaverlyFBC@gmail.com.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM is held each Wednesday from 6-7 p.m., Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
BARRIER BREAKERS TOASTMASTERS CLUB OPEN HOUSE MEETING will be held Thursday, Oct. 10 from 6:30-7:45 p.m. at Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization teaching public speaking and leadership skills. For more information, call Club President Elaine Walosin at (570) 358-3153 or VP Education Linda Lathrop at (570) 549-3870. Additional open house meetings on Oct. 24 and Nov. 14.
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Thursday, Oct. 10 from 4:30-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. The Athens Rotary will serve meatball subs, chips, macaroni salad, dessert and beverages.
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be held Thursday, Oct. 10 from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St, Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. Registration and I.D. are required for all clients.
GRASP (GRIEF RECOVERY AFTER A SUBSTANCE PASSING), a grief support group for family and friends who have lost someone to addiction, meets Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. at 103 W. Pine St., Athens. There is no cost to attend and confidentiality is strictly maintained. Entrance is at back side off parking lot, handicapped accessible ramp available. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1377867462363205/?ti=icl. Hosted by NAMI Bradford County.
INTERMEDIATE SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP meets every Thursday from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Waverly Free Library. Membership is free. For more information or help in assessing your skill level qualifications for membership, please contact Jill Worthington at porigow@epix.net or Angie Hollenback at angie.hollenback@gmail.com.
12&12 STUDY GROUP (AA), 8 p.m. Thursdays, Methodist Church, Second Street, Ulster.
CLEAN & CRAZY (NA) meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Use side entrance.
LIVING SOBER (MICA GROUP) (AA), MENTALLY ILL-CHEMICALLY ADDICTED, meets Thursday at 8 p.m. at 700 S. Main St., Athens (Trinity Episcopal Church Parsonage, across from the church).
