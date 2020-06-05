EAST STROUDSBURG — A total of 1,802 students have been named to the Dean’s List at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania (ESU) for the Spring 2020 semester of the 2019-2020 academic year, according to Joanne Bruno, J.D., provost and vice president for academic affairs.
Paige Belles, a Psychology major from Sayre, Pa., was among those named to the Dean’s List.
Students eligible for the Dean’s List are those who have attained a 3.50 quality point average or better and are enrolled full-time. The letter grade “B” earns three quality points per credit, and the grade “A” earns four quality points per credit.
