WAVERLY — The next Summer Reading event will be this evening, with a virtual discussion with Iditarod dogsled racer Karen Land, joined by two of her dogs. That presentation will begin at 6 p.m. Information is available on our Facebook page — https://www.facebook.com/events/281740883056990/.
Our Summer Reading Program, “Imagine Your Story,” is virtual this year, and it’s not too late to sign up. Summer Reading Program participants of all ages can register and keep track of your reading and learning activities through the ReadSquared platform, through which participants can earn books and prizes. The link to register is http://wavlibny03.readsquared.com/.
Our daily program, Page Turner Adventures, continues through the end of summer. Register at https://www.facebook.com/groups/643667763029174/.
We’re finally caught up on everything we missed while we were closed! New additions include:
Adult fiction – “The Silent Wife” by Karin Slaughter; and “Sucker Punch” by Laurell K. Hamilton.
Young adult fiction – “The Voting Booth” by Brandy Colbert.
For the foreseeable future, our Curbside Pickup service will operate during the following times: Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 5-7 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Hold requests can be made online at https://catalog.flls.org/polaris/default.aspx?ctx=67.1033.0.0.3, or by calling during the above-listed hours. We’ll set up a pickup time so you can grab your materials and go.
During this period, the building is open only to staff. That means no public use of computers, printing or faxing, or browsing through the collection. However, the Wi-Fi is still operational, and we are happy to help find materials by phone. We understand that this is all new and different, for all of us, and we appreciate your patience.
Interlibrary Loan holds can now be placed, and weekly deliveries have resumed. Thanks to everyone for your patience!
The Waverly Free Library is located at 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. You can reach us at (607) 565-9341.
