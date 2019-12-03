Datebooks
WAVERLY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB meeting on Dec. 2 has been rescheduled for Monday, Dec. 9 at noon at Beeman’s for their Christmas luncheon. Remember to bring a $10 gift to exchange and donations for the hat and glove collection.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH will be held Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic is “The Ministry of Jesus,” presented by Kamie Hoey. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM is held Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
INDOOR FARMERS MARKET is held Wednesdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Guthrie/Robert Packer Hospital cafeteria, Sayre. Held Wednesdays until Dec. 18.
JUST FOR TODAY GROUP (NA) will meet Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly (across from old Waverly Police Station). Use side entrance.
PRINCIPLES BEFORE PERSONALITIES GROUP (AA), 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Held at Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Open meeting.
A DRUG IS A DRUG IS A DRUG (NA) will meet Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Use side entrance.
SURVIVOR’S BIG BOOK/12 &12 MEETING (AA), 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Trinity Episcopal Church Parsonage (across from church), 700 Main St., Athens.
