WILLIAMSPORT – Pennsylvania College of Technology has announced the names of students on its fall 2020 dean’s list. The Penn College dean’s list includes all matriculated (degree-seeking) undergraduate students who earn six or more credits and have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher.
Local students on the dean’s list include:
Kristen A. Bastion, Granville Summit, Associate of Applied Science, Pre-Practical Nursing; Justin Beaudoin, LeRaysville, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration: Management Concentration; Ben J. Biles, Athens, Bachelor of Science, Game and Simulation Programming; Teresa M. Brock, Canton, Associate of Applied Science, Pre-Registered Nurse; Travis L. Butcher, Canton, Bachelor of Science, Applied Health Studies;
Erin M. Castle, Sayre, Associate of Applied Science, Baking and Pastry Arts; Jakob L. Crawford, Alba, Bachelor of Science, Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning Design Technology; Anthony S. Esposito II, Towanda, Bachelor of Science, Game and Simulation Programming; Nick E. Havard, Laceyville, Bachelor of Science, Automation Engineering Technology: Mechatronics; Nolan M. Hickok, Troy, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Design;
Randi E. Jennings, Canton, Associate of Applied Science, Early Childhood Education; Daniel Lennon, Sayre, Bachelor of Science, Emergency Management Technology; Caleb J. Lines, Towanda, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration: Management Concentration; Josiah D. Maenza, Sayre, Bachelor of Science, Welding and Fabrication Engineering Technology; Olivia D. Magann, New Albany, Associate of Applied Science, Pre-Nursing;
Mandy L. Manley, Canton, Associate of Applied Science, Pre-Registered Nurse; Emalie M. Marnati, Canton, Bachelor of Science, Residential Construction Technology and Management: Building Construction Technology Concentration; Byron S. Matthews, Canton, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration: Marketing Concentration; Casey Maynard, Troy, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration: Management Concentration;
Ashlie T. McMicken, Laceyville, Associate of Applied Science, Pre-Registered Nurse; Katie N. Meeh, Wyalusing, Bachelor of Science, Pre-Nursing Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Destiny M. Miller, Laceyville, Associate of Applied Science, Electrical Construction; Logan S. Newton, Wyalusing, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering Technology;
Eryn L. Nichols, Rome, Associate of Applied Science, Accounting; Josh T. Nowacoski, Columbia Cross Roads, Associate of Applied Science, Automated Manufacturing Technology; Riley J. Nusbaum, Athens, Associate of Applied Science, Pre-Surgical Technology; Erica I. Osman, Sayre, Bachelor of Science, Graphic Design; Janee P. Overpeck, Towanda, Bachelor of Science, Pre-Dental Hygiene B.S.; Damein J. Roupp, Columbia Cross Roads, Associate of Applied Science, Building Construction Technology;
Corbyn R. Schrader, Canton, Associate of Applied Science, Physical Therapist Assistant; Noah W. Shafer, Wyalusing, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering Technology; Courtney L. Smith, Canton, Associate of Applied Science, Health Arts: Practical Nursing Emphasis; Nicole M. Spalding, Troy, Associate of Applied Science, Health Arts: Practical Nursing Emphasis;
Evan P. Wrisley, East Smithfield, Associate of Applied Science, Heavy Construction Equipment Technology: Operator Emphasis; Brandon B. Zechman, Granville Summit, Bachelor of Science, Plastics and Polymer Engineering Technology; and Evan F. Engelhard, Newark Valley, Bachelor of Science, Aviation Maintenance Technology.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.