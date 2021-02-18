WILLIAMSPORT – Pennsylvania College of Technology has announced the names of students on its fall 2020 dean’s list. The Penn College dean’s list includes all matriculated (degree-seeking) undergraduate students who earn six or more credits and have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher.

Local students on the dean’s list include:

Kristen A. Bastion, Granville Summit, Associate of Applied Science, Pre-Practical Nursing; Justin Beaudoin, LeRaysville, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration: Management Concentration; Ben J. Biles, Athens, Bachelor of Science, Game and Simulation Programming; Teresa M. Brock, Canton, Associate of Applied Science, Pre-Registered Nurse; Travis L. Butcher, Canton, Bachelor of Science, Applied Health Studies;

Erin M. Castle, Sayre, Associate of Applied Science, Baking and Pastry Arts; Jakob L. Crawford, Alba, Bachelor of Science, Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning Design Technology; Anthony S. Esposito II, Towanda, Bachelor of Science, Game and Simulation Programming; Nick E. Havard, Laceyville, Bachelor of Science, Automation Engineering Technology: Mechatronics; Nolan M. Hickok, Troy, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Design;

Randi E. Jennings, Canton, Associate of Applied Science, Early Childhood Education; Daniel Lennon, Sayre, Bachelor of Science, Emergency Management Technology; Caleb J. Lines, Towanda, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration: Management Concentration; Josiah D. Maenza, Sayre, Bachelor of Science, Welding and Fabrication Engineering Technology; Olivia D. Magann, New Albany, Associate of Applied Science, Pre-Nursing;

Mandy L. Manley, Canton, Associate of Applied Science, Pre-Registered Nurse; Emalie M. Marnati, Canton, Bachelor of Science, Residential Construction Technology and Management: Building Construction Technology Concentration; Byron S. Matthews, Canton, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration: Marketing Concentration; Casey Maynard, Troy, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration: Management Concentration;

Ashlie T. McMicken, Laceyville, Associate of Applied Science, Pre-Registered Nurse; Katie N. Meeh, Wyalusing, Bachelor of Science, Pre-Nursing Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Destiny M. Miller, Laceyville, Associate of Applied Science, Electrical Construction; Logan S. Newton, Wyalusing, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering Technology;

Eryn L. Nichols, Rome, Associate of Applied Science, Accounting; Josh T. Nowacoski, Columbia Cross Roads, Associate of Applied Science, Automated Manufacturing Technology; Riley J. Nusbaum, Athens, Associate of Applied Science, Pre-Surgical Technology; Erica I. Osman, Sayre, Bachelor of Science, Graphic Design; Janee P. Overpeck, Towanda, Bachelor of Science, Pre-Dental Hygiene B.S.; Damein J. Roupp, Columbia Cross Roads, Associate of Applied Science, Building Construction Technology;

Corbyn R. Schrader, Canton, Associate of Applied Science, Physical Therapist Assistant; Noah W. Shafer, Wyalusing, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering Technology; Courtney L. Smith, Canton, Associate of Applied Science, Health Arts: Practical Nursing Emphasis; Nicole M. Spalding, Troy, Associate of Applied Science, Health Arts: Practical Nursing Emphasis;

Evan P. Wrisley, East Smithfield, Associate of Applied Science, Heavy Construction Equipment Technology: Operator Emphasis; Brandon B. Zechman, Granville Summit, Bachelor of Science, Plastics and Polymer Engineering Technology; and Evan F. Engelhard, Newark Valley, Bachelor of Science, Aviation Maintenance Technology.

