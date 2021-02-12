SAYRE – On Sunday, Feb. 14 at 12 p.m., the Liz Terwilliger for Congress candidate committee will be hosting a Gift of Life “Pop Up Pantry” at Riverfront Park in Sayre. This drive-thru Pop-Up Pantry will feature donations by Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP) of Towanda.
“We expect to be able to help up to 50 families at this event by providing each of them a month’s worth of food. The pandemic has been very hard on so many members of our community, and frankly, the poor response from our government has made life even more difficult for all of us,” said Liz. “To be as easy and safe as possible, this pantry event will be done as a drive-thru. We hope that this Gift of Life effort will make feeding families more bearable, and we thank our partners at CHOP for helping make this happen.”
“We understand that not everyone has access to a vehicle,” explained Liz. “In that event, residents interested in the Pop-Up pantry should contact our campaign directly and we will find a solution for them.”
Food is being made available on a first-come, first served basis beginning at noon. Traffic lanes will be created so people can remain in their cars during the pantry process with minimal disturbance to traffic on Thomas Avenue.
“February 14th is also Organ Donor Day,” Liz points out. “This is why we are calling this effort the ‘Gift of Life.’ In addition to distributing food, we will be sharing information from area families who have been impacted by organ donation as well as information about becoming an organ donor.”
In this way, Liz hopes, people who are being helped by the community may someday help others with a gift of life.
Volunteers for the Pop-Up Pantry can contact volunteers@lizterwilligerforcongress.org.
Riverfront Park is on Thomas Avenue in Sayre.
