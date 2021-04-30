SAYRE – Guthrie Hospice will be hosting its annual Butterfly Release Memorial Service on Sunday, June 13 at 2 p.m. The service will be held at Mt. Pisgah State Park at the Lakeside Pavilion and will celebrate the lives of loved ones that have died this past year.
Through careful consideration, the service is planned as an in-person memorial this year, with masking, social distancing, and maximum attendee guidelines in place. Please note that the event details are subject to change, based on COVID-19 in our region. If the event cannot take place in-person, a virtual event will be held instead, on June 13.
As part of this special memorial service, butterflies will be released in memory of each loved one that has died. If you would like to participate in this service of remembrance and release one or more butterflies in memory of a loved one, Guthrie Hospice is requesting a $10 donation for each butterfly to help offset the cost and shipping of the butterflies. Online donations can be made at guthrie.org/butterfly. Checks can also be made payable to Guthrie Hospice and mailed to Guthrie Resource Development, One Guthrie Square, Sayre, PA 18840, listing the name of each loved one in the memo.
If you would like to RSVP to attend the service, please call (800) 598-6155. RSVP and butterfly purchases must be completed by Monday, May 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.