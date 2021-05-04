SCRANTON – Lea Scopelliti of Sayre was among the 44 University of Scranton students inducted into Upsilon Phi Delta, the national honor society for graduate and undergraduate students in healthcare administration programs. Students must have a minimum overall grade point average of 3.5 for induction. The University’s chapter of the honor society was established in 2002.
Scopelliti is a graduate student pursuing a Master of Health Administration degree at the Jesuit university.
