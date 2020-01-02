WYSOX – It was a bright, sunny day, but the air was biting cold when 25 members and guests of the Towanda Area Senior Citizens met at noon in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church for their luncheon meeting, Thursday, Dec. 19.
President Bob Whipple opened the meeting by calling for the flag salute and then we all sang a chorus of “Jingle Bells.” Afterward, President Whipple offered the blessing before the buffet luncheon of tasty dishes, also including prayers for Marvin Engler, who is having health issues.
Following the luncheon, President Whipple thanked the Kitchen Committee of Anita Whipple and Ruth Cleveland and others who pitched in to help. Tom House was also thanked for serving as the host and greeter, who had fun in the spirit of Christmas, handing out candy canes to all.
President Whipple then introduced guest Vanessa Roshak, who is an accomplished flutist. She played a medley of Christmas selections of “Home for the Holidays,” “We Three Kings,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “Ava Maria,” “What Child Is This,” “Hark the Herald Angels Sing” and ending with “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” receiving much applause. The Towanda Area Senior Citizens Club wishes to thank Vanessa for sharing of her time and musical talent.
Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved. Ruth Cleveland gave the treasurer’s report, which will be filed for audit. Members are reminded that dues for 2020 will be collected in January.
Christmas poems were read by Kathy LeStrange and Marie House. George Smith recited a poem he had written years ago about a Civil War child’s grave he had seen while he was stationed on the Dixie Coast.
The 50/50 drawing netted wins for Mary Sullivan and Dan Cohen. Using the 50/50 tickets, two boxes of Swiss Chocolate Rolls and an Apple Pie were raffled off. Anita Whipple and Janet Smith each took home a box of the rolls and Marian Thurston won the pie.
President Whipple read a couple of amusing stories, garnering many laughs and chuckles.
Some members offered dates and times of their church programs and services.
Dan Cohen told about learning how to dowse (water witch) and how excited he is about it and is willing to teach any of our members if they wish to learn.
We would like to acknowledge the presence of guest Dixie King, who visited our club during the entertainment portion of our meeting.
It was voted upon at a previous meeting to only meet once during January and February instead of the usual two times, due to possible winter difficulties. The January meeting will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16 and this will be our memorial tribute to past members who were deceased in 2019. We cordially invite family members or friends of Tom Elliott, Dorothy Baker, Ella Mae Lundy and Alice Ward to our memorial service.
As was previously mentioned, the next scheduled meeting will be Jan. 16 at noon in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church, which is handicap accessible. Please bring a dish to share and own table service; coffee and tea are provided. Bill Wall will serve as host and greeter. Please remember, if the Towanda schools are closed for a snow day on a meeting day, we do not meet. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
