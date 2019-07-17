Waverly:
Week 2 of our Summer Reading Program is underway at the Waverly Free Library!
Weather permitting, we welcome back the Ithaca Physics Bus this afternoon from 3-6 p.m. at Muldoon Park. Next week’s event will be the return of Moreland the Magician, at the Waverly Village Hall on Ithaca Street.
This morning’s Story Time theme is Space! Story Time will begin at 10:15 a.m. with crafts, with songs and stories to follow. Story Time is sponsored by Sayre Personal Care Center and is led by Becky Keir Grace. Next week’s theme is Aliens.
The first workshop for our program participants will be this Thursday as Tanglewood Nature Center brings animals for its “Circus in the Sky” Tour starting at 2:30 p.m. Next week will be a display and presentation by Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club.
Other community events include old favorites Captain Jack Sparrow and, of course, Dan the Snake Man.
We are pleased to host a special event on Wednesday, July 31, with a performance by a woodwind quintet from the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes, which will play “Peter and the Wolf” and explain its instruments to the kids in attendance.
The program, which will start at 6:30 p.m., is made possible in part with support from the NYSCA Decentralization Funded Community Arts Grant through the Arts Council of the Southern Finger Lakes and support from the Upstate Coalition for a Fairgame Arts Grant.
Presenters for the Thursday sessions include Kopernick Observatory and Science Center, Museum of the Earth and others. Schedules and event flyers are available at the library.
The next Kids’ Maker event will be this Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. The evening’s crafts will be Rocket Wind Socks and Aliens, both using craft rolls. Please arrive no later than 6:30 p.m. to leave time to complete the craft.
The library is pleased to play host to the Family Resource Center each Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact Joan Shultz at (607) 687-4020, ext. 302, or via e-mail at jes49@cornell.edu.
Forms are now available for the Waverly Hometown Heroes banner program. Applications and payment can be returned to the library; all other information can be found on the forms. Applications will be received until July 31.
The Waverly Free Library is located at 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. You can reach us at (607) 565-9341. Regular hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.