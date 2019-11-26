DALLAS TOWNSHIP — The Autism Center at Misericordia University will hold a grand opening celebration on Thursday, Dec. 5 from 5-7 p.m. at 50 Lake St., Dallas Borough. As a regional hub for the Autism Collaborative Centers of Excellence, the Autism Center helps connect people with Autism Spectrum Disorders and their families with services and supports in the area.
“The College of Health Sciences and Education at Misericordia University established the Autism Center in 2015 as a community resource for caregivers, clinicians, practitioners and students majoring in the health and medical sciences field, with a focus on interprofessional collaboration in support of the autistic community,” said Kristin Hoffman, M.S., S.E., director of the Autism Center at Misericordia University. “Today, we are proud to say the Autism Center at Misericordia University has developed into a regional hub where families can take part in specialized programming and services tailored to the needs of people of all ages with Autism Spectrum Disorders. We hope everyone will come out to see how we’ve grown and what we have to offer.”
The Autism Center is home to the Autism Lifelong Learning Program, which provides pre-employment and employment services in support of community integration at the post-high school level. The center also offers a Summer Transition Experience for Students with Autism, a four-week class to provide adolescents and young adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder the skills they need to successfully transition to adulthood and the work environment.
The Autism Center’s website, www.misericordia.edu/autism, features valuable information on support services in the region and offers links to Misericordia’s speech-language pathology and physical therapy clinics, where faculty have expertise caring for people with Autism Spectrum Disorders.
To register for the grand opening or for more information about the Autism Center at Misericordia University, please email autism@misericordia.edu or contact Kristin Hoffman at khoffman@misericordia.edu or (570) 674-6197. There is also additional information on the Autism Center’s Facebook page, The Autism Center at Misericordia University.
