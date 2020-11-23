ATHENS – The run up to Christmas Day involves a lot of planning and most of us have so much to do and so little time to do it! Take the pressure out of Christmas shopping and find all the presents you need for your loved ones and visit Spalding Memorial Library’s sixth annual Christmas Market at 724 South Main St. in Athens. Visit us on Saturday, Nov. 28 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. outside the library. Stroll the grounds, warm yourself by the outdoor fire pits and enjoy the festive atmosphere. Make sure to visit Santa and pick up a Christmas craft bag!
You’ll be able to browse goods offered by local vendors, including jewelry, alpaca products, photo gifts, and festive home décor. The act of shopping locally warms the heart and spirit, so surely it can never be too wintry for an outdoor Christmas Market!
We do ask that every visitor to our Christmas Market is wearing a mask while on our grounds. Thank you for the cooperation and Happy Holidays!
Due to recent COVID spikes in our area, Spalding Memorial Library will be returning to curbside service.
We will have the same hours, however, patrons will not be able to enter the library. Patrons can return materials to the drop box or make an appointment to drop them off when they pick up new materials via curbside.
All returned items are subject to a 72-hour quarantine. These items will remain on the patron’s account during that period but will not accumulate fines. Items can be requested by phone at (570) 888-7117, email (spalding@spaldinglibrary.org) or by logging into your patron account online at spaldinglibrary.org.
Loan periods for books, magazines, and audio books are two weeks and DVDs are one week.
When you arrive to the library, call us, give your name, stay in your car and a library employee will come outside with your requested materials. If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact the library.
