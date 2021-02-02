BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Northampton Community College (NCC) is excited to welcome the following new or returning students who arrived the week of Jan. 25 for the start of the spring 2021 semester.

They will be among more than 7,500 students studying over 100 majors and programs at NCC locations in Bethlehem Township, Monroe County, Southside Bethlehem and online.

Local students attending are:

Marlene Johnson of Sayre; Keegan Rude of Sayre; and Nancy Rohde of Ulster.

