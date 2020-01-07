Following 29 years of dedicated service with Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc., Kim Tomlinson, Early Intervention Coordinator, retired. A celebration of Kim and her Bradford-Tioga Head Start (BTHS) career took place on Nov. 22nd with family, friends and team members in attendance.
In 1990, Kim was hired as a teacher in the Mansfield classroom and then was hired as an Education Supervisor in 1992. That job also included overseeing Disabilities. In 1998, Kim added to that role and began managing the Mental Health component of the program. As BTHS transformed, so did Kim’s role when in 2014, she gave up her Education Supervisor responsibilities and dedicated her full attention to Disabilities and Mental Health and her Early Intervention Coordinator role.
Over the years, Kim has worked hard to ensure each and every child received the needed services to be successful in life and also provided support to the families through the difficult process. Kim’s dedication and commitment impacted so many lives and her passion for children will live on through the processes and systems she created within Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. for children and families to be successful in life.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.