NICHOLS – Would you be prepared in the event of a natural disaster? Do you know what to expect if there is a major disease outbreak? Join us for an Emergency Preparedness Seminar offered by Katie Wait of the Tioga County Public Health Department. The seminar will be held on Tuesday, March 24 from 2-3:30 p.m. at Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Nichols site, 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols.

Katie will provide important tips on planning for a variety of emergencies. Having resources and strategies prepared can make a world of difference in the event of a crisis.

This presentation is free to the public, but registration is required. Please call (607) 687-4120, ext. 331, to reserve your seat today. Informational packets will be available upon request.

