YORK, Pa. – More than 1,400 students were named to the dean’s list at York College of Pennsylvania. To be eligible for this honor, a student must be registered for at least 12 academic credit hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher.
Local students on the dean’s list are:
Erin Moore of Sayre, a senior Nursing major.
Samuel Rockwell of Sayre, a senior Mechanical Engineering major.
Emalie Shaffer of Sayre, a senior Accounting major.
