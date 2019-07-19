YORK, Pa. – More than 1,400 students were named to the dean’s list at York College of Pennsylvania. To be eligible for this honor, a student must be registered for at least 12 academic credit hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher.

Local students on the dean’s list are:

Erin Moore of Sayre, a senior Nursing major.

Samuel Rockwell of Sayre, a senior Mechanical Engineering major.

Emalie Shaffer of Sayre, a senior Accounting major.

