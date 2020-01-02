Allen/Morris

Born to Selena Allen and James Morris of Athens, a son, Abel James, on Dec. 14, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Hildebrant

Born to Kelly and Patrick Hildebrant of Barton, N.Y., a daughter, Aubrey Jayde, on Dec. 16, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Gasper/Ramirez

Born to Crystal Gasper and Daniel Ramirez of Towanda, a daughter, Daniela, on Dec. 17, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Scheler/Moron

Born to Brittany Scheler and Gabriel Moron of Towanda, a son, Harper Gabriel, on Dec. 18, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Buck

Born to Helen and Keith Buck of Troy, a son, Conrad Lynn, on Dec. 19, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Baker

Born to Courtney and Devon Baker of Barton, N.Y., a daughter, Everleigh Ann, on Dec. 20, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Hughes/Maddox

Born to Crystal Hughes and Erik Maddox of Sayre, a son, Holten Bradley, on Dec. 20, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

