Allen/Morris
Born to Selena Allen and James Morris of Athens, a son, Abel James, on Dec. 14, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Hildebrant
Born to Kelly and Patrick Hildebrant of Barton, N.Y., a daughter, Aubrey Jayde, on Dec. 16, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Gasper/Ramirez
Born to Crystal Gasper and Daniel Ramirez of Towanda, a daughter, Daniela, on Dec. 17, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Scheler/Moron
Born to Brittany Scheler and Gabriel Moron of Towanda, a son, Harper Gabriel, on Dec. 18, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Buck
Born to Helen and Keith Buck of Troy, a son, Conrad Lynn, on Dec. 19, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Baker
Born to Courtney and Devon Baker of Barton, N.Y., a daughter, Everleigh Ann, on Dec. 20, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Hughes/Maddox
Born to Crystal Hughes and Erik Maddox of Sayre, a son, Holten Bradley, on Dec. 20, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
