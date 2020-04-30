ELMIRA — Elmira College released its Dean’s List for Academic Achievement for the Winter 2020 Term. The Dean’s List recognizes full-time undergraduate students who were registered for at least 12 computable credit hours and who earned a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher.

Students recognized include Valley residents Kiara Babcock of Waverly; Jenna Cowder of South Waverly; Amelia Martin of Athens and Taylor McDuffee of Sayre.

