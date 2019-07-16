The following marriage licenses have been issued in Bradford County:
Steven Merritt of Athens, Pa., and Victoria Lynn Karski of South Waverly, Pa.
Tariq Malik of Columbia Cross Roads, Pa., and Ashley Burbank of Columbia Cross Roads, Pa.
Eugene Bush of Wyalusing, Pa., and Georgina Gregory of Wyalusing, Pa.
Brandon Meyers of Sayre, Pa., and Jessica Mitchell of Sayre, Pa.
Daniel J. Yasharian of Wyalusing, Pa., and Meghan Farfsing of Wyalusing, Pa.
