Datebooks
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Thursday, Oct. 17 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at St. James Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly. Meal includes beef stroganoff, green beans, corn, salad, rolls and dessert. Hosted by North Barton Grange. Guests enter from Clark Street or the elevator located adjacent to the west parking lot.
WAVERLY SCHOOL RETIREES will meet for lunch on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 11:30 a.m. at Tomasso’s Restaurant. All (and guest) who retired from or worked for Waverly schools are welcome.
BRADFORD COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY will hold the program, “The Waverly, Sayre and Athens Traction Company: Bradford County’s Only Trolley System,” on Friday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Bradford County Historical Society, 109 Pine St., Towanda. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. No admission charge, but donations are appreciated. To reserve a seat, call (570) 265-2240 or email info@bradfordhistory.com.
LIFE RECOVERY CHRISTIAN 12-STEP PROGRAM meets on Thursdays at 7 p.m. at Waverly First Baptist Church, corner of Lincoln and Tioga streets, Waverly. Park in Lincoln Street lot and use Lincoln Street ramp/door entrance. Are you aware that there are over 30 life-defeating addictions? For more information, call Waverly First Baptist at (607) 565-9593 or email WaverlyFBC@gmail.com.
SPALDING MEMORIAL LIBRARY in Athens will be closed on Friday, Oct. 18 for staff training.
SAYRE PUBLIC LIBRARY will be closed Friday, Oct. 18 for a system-wide staff training. The library will resume regular hours on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 8:30 a.m.
BRADFORD COUNTY LIBRARY will be closed Friday, Oct. 18 for staff training day.
MATHER MEMORIAL LIBRARY in Ulster will be closed Friday, Oct. 18 so that staff may attend a training day. The library will resume its regular operating hours of 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19.
INTERMEDIATE SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP meets every Thursday from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Waverly Free Library. Membership is free. For more information or help in assessing your skill level qualifications for membership, please contact Jill Worthington at porigow@epix.net or Angie Hollenback at angie.hollenback@gmail.com.
