WAVERLY – St. James Catholic Church has announced its Christmas Mass schedule.

Christmas Eve there will be a 4 p.m. Mass and a 8 p.m. Mass. On Christmas Day, Mass will be at 9 a.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be an important change from past years, in that this year attendance at all of the Christmas Masses will be limited. Please call the office at (607) 565-2014 or (607) 687-1068 to make a reservation. You will be asked to give your name, phone number, number of people attending and the Mass you would like to attend. Ushers/volunteers will be at the door with the list, checking off names as people arrive.

Father Jeffrey Galens, pastor of Blessed Trinity/St. Patrick parishes, thanks everyone for their patience and understanding.

Load comments