Senior gets scholarship

Pictured is AAHS Class of 2021 graduate Kylie Jayne accepting the Peter C. Van Vlack Scholarship from Jenn Schultz of Citizens and Northern Bank. This year’s scholarship totaled $2,270.

 Photo provided

ATHENS – On Friday, June 11, Jenn Schultz from Citizens and Northern Bank met students on the field at graduation practice to present graduating senior, Kylie Jayne, with the Peter C. Van Vlack Scholarship.

Mr. Van Vlack created this scholarship fund to help students pursue careers in medicine, teaching, public service or a trade. Applications were accepted throughout a four-county region, consisting of Lycoming, Tioga, Bradford, and Sullivan counties. This year’s award totaled $2,270.

