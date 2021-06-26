ATHENS – On Friday, June 11, Jenn Schultz from Citizens and Northern Bank met students on the field at graduation practice to present graduating senior, Kylie Jayne, with the Peter C. Van Vlack Scholarship.
Mr. Van Vlack created this scholarship fund to help students pursue careers in medicine, teaching, public service or a trade. Applications were accepted throughout a four-county region, consisting of Lycoming, Tioga, Bradford, and Sullivan counties. This year’s award totaled $2,270.
