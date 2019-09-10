STANDING STONE – The First Presbyterian Church Chancel Choir of Towanda will be singing at the Standing Stone United with Christ Church on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. The FPC Chancel Choir is a group of fun-loving, joyful singers who love to sing praises and share the word and message of Jesus Christ.
The choir will be singing a variety of anthems Sunday evening that praise and glorify God. Choir members and friends singing at the Vesper Church include sopranos – Brenda Abbott, Amy Carr, Emily Carr, Joyce Hinkson, Rhea Johnston, Holly Keegan, and Deb Wollenberg; altos – Norma Bacon, Linda Ferrario, Marguerite Fox-Picou, Virginia McPherson, Lynn Mitchell, Nancy Neilson, Julie O’Donnell and Wanda Stahl; tenors – Paul DeWitt, Peg Durnin, Ray Fleming, Greg McLaud, Lee Stahl, and Dick Walsh; bass – Jesse Bacon, Brian Daly, Steve Homet, Craig Wollenberg, and Jerry Young. Jody Stroud is the gifted accompanist and Judy Douglas is the director. Pastor of the First Presbyterian Church is Rachel Stahle.
They welcome friends and those who like to sing to join them in harmonizing as they rehearse Wednesday evenings at 7:30 p.m. through October, and Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. the rest of the year, in preparation for Sunday morning worship services and other seasonal offerings at Christmas and in the spring.
Faith Jaynes is the organist, Carol O’Brien is the pianist, and the Rev. Terry Parks is the speaker for the evening. Everyone is welcome to come and join in worship, bringing praise, adoration, glory and honor to God.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.