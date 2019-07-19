Datebooks
BRADFORD COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY will hold the program, “Welcome the Boys Home: A Concert of World War I Music,” on Friday, July 19 at 6 p.m. at the historical society museum, 109 Pine St., Towanda. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. No admission charge, but donations are appreciated. To reserve a seat, call (570) 265-2240 or email info@bradfordhistory.com.
SAYRE FARMERS MARKET is held Fridays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Each Friday through mid-October. For more information, contact the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce at (607) 249-6192 or email gvcc@pennyorkvalley.com.
FREE SUMMER FOOD SERVICE PROGRAM is held Mondays through Fridays in Sayre High School cafeteria. Breakfast and lunch are free for ages 18 and younger. Breakfast from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Participants do not have to be enrolled in Sayre Rec Program and do not have to live in Sayre.
FREE SUMMER FOOD PROGRAM in Tioga County, N.Y., has two sites serving free breakfast and lunch, Monday through Friday. Open to youths ages 18 and younger. Meals available for adults accompanying children. At Waverly High School (through Aug. 16), breakfast is held from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; and at East Waverly Park (through Aug. 2), breakfast from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS meets Friday evenings from 7-8 p.m. at Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave. Use side entrance – down the stairs and to the right. This is an open meeting.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has a toll-free hotline for help. Local residents can call 1 (800) 233-3840.
SAVE OUR SANITY (AL-ANON), 7 p.m. Fridays, Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly.
VALLEY NA GROUP (NA) meets Fridays at 7 p.m. at 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre (Sayre Christian Church).
FRIDAY FELLOWSHIP GROUP (AA) meets Fridays at 7 p.m. at 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre (Sayre Christian Church basement).
VALLEY GROUP AA (SPEAKER), 8 p.m. on Sundays, at the Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Open meeting.
SUNDAY MORNING CAFE MEETING (AA), Sundays at 10 a.m., 359 Broad St., Waverly, at the Red Door Cafe.
