Sayre:
Please note that Sayre Public Library will be closed Tuesday December 24th and Wednesday December 25th for the Christmas holiday. The library will reopen for regular hours, 10:00 am-7:30 p.m., on Thursday, December 26th. Sayre Public Library will be closed Tuesday December 31st and Wednesday January 1st for the New Year’s holiday. The library will reopen for regular hours, 10:00 am-7:30 p.m., on Thursday, January 2nd.
Upcoming events at Sayre Library this week:
There will be no story hours for this week or next week because of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Story hour will resume Wednesday, January 8th at 10:30 am.
Thursday, December 26th at 10:30 a.m., we have One-on-one Technology Time with Ross. Stumped by a new computer or device or wondering how to access all of its many features? Bring it into the library and ask away! If you do not have your own computer or device, library computers are always available to expand your knowledge of current technology. We can help you learn how to set up and access email, send photos, search and find websites, and assist with many other technology functions and tools.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new books and materials to our collection. New audiobooks on CD include “A Minute to Midnight” by David Baldacci, “Criss Cross” by James Patterson. New DVDs include “Toy Story 4” and “Fantastic Beasts – The Crimes of Grindelwald.”
As you gather up your decorations for the holiday season this year, remember Sayre Public Library for those new and gently used decorations that you no longer wish to hold on to. We collect new and gently used decorations for all holidays (Christmas, Halloween, 4th of July, etc.) for our Holiday Decoration Sale fundraiser, to be held Summer 2020. We accept all types of indoor and outdoor holiday decorations except for artificial Christmas trees. Donated decorations may be dropped off at the circulation desk during library hours.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. Library hours are 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. -7:30 p.m. Tuesday, 10 am-5 pm Wednesday, 10 am -7:30 pm Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, and 8:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Saturday. Like our page on Facebook to received updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570)888-2256 with any questions.
Waverly:
On behalf of the Waverly Free Library, we’d like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!
The Library will be open today, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will be closed on Wednesday. There will be no fines accrued for anything due today or Wednesday. We will also be open next Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1.
Because of the holiday schedule, we will not have our regular Wednesday morning Story Time until Jan. 8.
We start 2020 with a great First Sundays program on Jan. 5, as local author Maggie Barnes will talk about her new book, “The Glory Hill Diaries,” as well as having signed copies available for purchase. The event will start at 1 p.m., and refreshments will be served.
Stay tuned for an announcement about our annual Bob Fox Trivia Competition, set for early March.
The Library is pleased to play host to the Family Resource Center each Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact Joan Shultz at (607) 687-4020, ext. 302, or via email at jes49@cornell.edu. The Family Resource Center will be closed the next two weeks but will be opened again on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
The Waverly Free Library is located at 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. You can reach us at (607) 565-9341. Regular hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
