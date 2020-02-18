SAYRE – The Athens Senior Citizens Club held its Feb. 12 meeting with a valentines luncheon at St. John Lutheran Church. The invocation was given by Larry Turner, asking God to be with our absent members and give us all the daily needs of health, family and friends to keep us safe till we meet again. We all enjoyed KFC lunches with peanut butter, lemon, apple and pear pies and valentine cookies. We had 30 members attend with one guest, Jim Hall.
We stood for the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of meeting 12:55 p.m. Next was our entertainment by “The Great Pretenders” with Patty and Ted Benjamin and Jim Hall. The first song was “Lilly’s White Lies” written by Martin Del Ray, “’Til Each Tear Becomes a Rose,” “Tequila Sunrise,” “Hello Mary Lou, Goodbye Heart” were some of the favorites for us to listen and sing along with. Patty did a cute skit of “She’s Got You,” a spoof version of reality fun with props to show and tell the story. Ted had a few funny jokes to keep us smiling.
We agreed that the club will donate to the Christmas dinner this year.
Posters were put on the tables to remind us of the Valley Chorus Variety Show coming Sunday, Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. at the Athens United Methodist Church, South Main Street, Athens. The $10 donation at the door will benefit the Penn York Valley Habitat for Humanity and the Belle De Lill Memorial Scholarship Fund. Refreshments will be served and a bake sale will benefit the Valley Chorus. The Valley Chorus Spring Concert will take place Saturday, May 9 at 7 p.m. at the Athens High School auditorium. Save the date, as this will be part of the 65th year of Valley Chorus programs this year.
Our next meeting will be Wednesday, March 12 at noon at the St. John Lutheran Church. We will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the wearing of the green. Please bring your own table service and covered dish or desserts. Coffee will be provided. Sherry Spencer and her Irish flute will bring music for us to enjoy.
Dick closed the meeting at 2 p.m. with us all standing in a circle holding hands, prayed the Lord’s Prayer. Have a safe and healthy month until we meet again.
