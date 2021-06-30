ROME – The Dog Days of Lake Bonin have come around again! Lake Bonin Campground had beautiful weather to hold its annual celebration with gourmet hot dogs, basket raffles and adoptable pets from Bradford County Humane Society on Saturday, June 19.
Diesel, an extremely handsome and friendly three-year shelter mix dog (looks like a Weimaraner), greeted everyone and was given lots of love. Baby kittens, Pye and Paco, were admired by children, and have apparently been adopted.
Kathy Whyte, a camper and radio news professional from Binghamton, N.Y., ran the raffles and planned the event. Allison Bonin and Cathy Bonin hosted everyone and drew the tickets for prizes.
The campground community raised $954 for the Ulster shelter.
Bradford County Humane Society (BCHS) is a no-kill shelter, with lots of adoptable dogs and cats ready to adopt. Adoptable pets at BCHS can be viewed at pa19.petfinder.com as they are posted.
BCHS is a United Way of Bradford County agency.
